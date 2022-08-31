Still Using an iPhone 5S or 6? You Better Download This iOS Security Update

Most Apple devotees are readying for the imminent release of the iPhone 14 on Sept. 7. But if you're still rocking an iPhone 5S, 6 or 6 Plus, it's time to download a security patch intended to block malware.

On Wednesday, Apple released an updated version of iOS 12, which was first launched way back in September 2018. The fix in iOS 12.5.6 is intended to patch up a security vulnerability that could let a malicious website run unchecked code if you opened it on a browser on your phone.

"Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution," reads a note on the Apple support site. Without giving details, Apple said the flaw "may have been actively exploited."

The WebKit vulnerability was already fixed in iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and MacOS Monterey 12.5.1 updates, according to MacRumors.

You can find and download iOS 12.5.6 by going to Settings on your phone, clicking on General and selecting Software Update.

The iPhone 5S was first unveiled in September of 2013, followed by the 6 and 6 Plus a year later. The update is also available for several other antique devices, including the original iPad Air, the iPad Mini 2 and 3, and the sixth-generation iPod Touch.

