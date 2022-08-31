Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Movie Ticket Deals Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review Best Apple Watch Bands Password Manager Picks Laptop Deals Best Phones Apple TV Plus: New Shows
Tech Mobile

Still Using an iPhone 5S or 6? You Better Download This iOS Security Update

The patch is intended to fix a security vulnerability that, according to Apple, snagged at least one user.

Dan Avery headshot
Dan Avery
The iPhone 5S
Apple introduced the iPhone 5S in 2013.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Most Apple devotees are readying for the imminent release of the iPhone 14 on Sept. 7. But if you're still rocking an iPhone 5S, 6 or 6 Plus, it's time to download a security patch intended to block malware.

On Wednesday, Apple released an updated version of iOS 12, which was first launched way back in September 2018. The fix in iOS 12.5.6 is intended to patch up a security vulnerability that could let a malicious website run unchecked code if you opened it on a browser on your phone. 

"Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution," reads a note on the Apple support site. Without giving details, Apple said the flaw "may have been actively exploited."

The WebKit vulnerability was already fixed in iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and MacOS Monterey 12.5.1 updates, according to MacRumors.

You can find and download iOS 12.5.6 by going to Settings on your phone, clicking on General and selecting Software Update

The iPhone 5S was first unveiled in September of 2013, followed by the 6 and 6 Plus a year later. The update is also available for several other antique devices, including the original iPad Air, the iPad Mini 2 and 3, and the sixth-generation iPod Touch.

