Steven Spielberg Is the Latest Filmmaker to Shoot With an iPhone

Steven Spielberg is the latest filmmaker to use an iPhone to shoot a project. When filming his very first music video, Marcus Mumford's single Cannibal, he opted to use his phone as the camera.

In a tweet, Mumford wrote, "On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip."

Spielberg is one of the world's most acclaimed filmmakers, having made iconic films such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones series, Jurassic Park, Jaws, Minority Report and Schindler's List. He follows other filmmakers like Steven Soderbergh, Michel Gondry and Zach Snyder in opting to use an iPhone as a camera.

The result is a 4-minute black-and-white video of Mumford singing in a high school gym, all done in one shot. In one of the photos Mumford posted with his tweet, Spielberg can be seen in a rolling chair with his jeans rolled up filming with his iPhone. Unlike Chris Evans, there's no word on what iPhone Spielberg used, but wouldn't it be great if it was an iPhone 6S?



Spielberg's wife Kate Capshaw is shown behind the chair, rolling Spielberg around. When you watch the video, you can see the impressive results of her fast leg work.

Cannibal is hardly the first music video to be filmed with an iPhone. In 2020, Lady Gaga's video for Stupid Love was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro.

