Best 75-inch TV PlayStation Plus Review MacBook: Air M2 vs. Air M1 Best Fitness Trackers $150 Off a Great Chromebook RedMagic 7S Pro's Top Feature $60 Off Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds Prime Video: Top TV Shows
Tech Mobile

Steven Spielberg Is the Latest Filmmaker to Shoot With an iPhone

The mastermind behind ​​E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park and Jaws made a one-shot music video on his iPhone for Marcus Mumford.

Patrick Holland headshot
Patrick Holland
2 min read
Steven Spielberg next to a film camera on the set of Jurassic Park
Steven Spielberg stands next to a film camera on the set of Jurassic Park.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Steven Spielberg is the latest filmmaker to use an iPhone to shoot a project. When filming his very first music video, Marcus Mumford's single Cannibal, he opted to use his phone as the camera.  

In a tweet, Mumford wrote, "On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip."

Spielberg is one of the world's most acclaimed filmmakers, having made iconic films such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones series, Jurassic Park, Jaws, Minority Report and Schindler's List. He follows other filmmakers like Steven Soderbergh, Michel Gondry and Zach Snyder in opting to use an iPhone as a camera.

The result is a 4-minute black-and-white video of Mumford singing in a high school gym, all done in one shot. In one of the photos Mumford posted with his tweet, Spielberg can be seen in a rolling chair with his jeans rolled up filming with his iPhone. Unlike Chris Evans, there's no word on what iPhone Spielberg used, but wouldn't it be great if it was an iPhone 6S?

Spielberg's wife Kate Capshaw is shown behind the chair, rolling Spielberg around. When you watch the video, you can see the impressive results of her fast leg work.

Read more: Why Steven Soderbergh needs to upgrade his iPhone for his next film

Cannibal is hardly the first music video to be filmed with an iPhone. In 2020, Lady Gaga's video for Stupid Love was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro. 

For more on filming with an iPhone, check out this video from my pal and colleague Jessica Fierro who used an iPhone 12 Pro to film and recreate a scene from the Wizard of Oz.

Now playing: Watch this: Here's which iPhone you should buy in 2022
8:19

iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max camera testing: Photos from Apple's highest end 2021 phones

See all photos