X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Step Into the Love Is Blind Pods in This Netflix Game

You can play this game and many more for free with a Netflix subscription.

zach-mcauliffe
zach-mcauliffe
Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software Credentials
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
An image of the 'Love Is Blind' game from Netflix
Netflix

Netflix gave everyone the chance to find love with the release of the game Netflix Stories: Love is Blind on Wednesday, a few days after the release of the fifth season of the series Love is Blind. You can play the game for free and without ads or paywalls with a Netflix subscription (starting at $7, £7 or AU$7 a month) on Android and iOS devices.

Netflix Subscriptions Start at $7 a Month See at Netflix
Netflix Subscriptions Start at $7 a Month

The game was developed by Boss Fight Entertainment. Netflix acquired the studio in 2022, and the founders of Boss Fight said at the time they were excited to join Netflix and focus on creating fun games.

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind is an interactive story-based game where you search for love without seeing who you're talking to. You customize your character, and when you're happy with how you look you step into the pods.

Then you talk with different characters behind the glowing blue wall from the show. You'll likely hit some bumps on the way as you talk with more people, but if you keep an ear out, you might find the perfect match for you.

You can access this game and others with any of Netflix's subscriptions, which start at $7 a month. To access games, open the Netflix app on your Android or iOS device, scroll down the homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel, and tap into the game you want to play.

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans