Step Into the Love Is Blind Pods in This Netflix Game

Netflix gave everyone the chance to find love with the release of the game Netflix Stories: Love is Blind on Wednesday, a few days after the release of the fifth season of the series Love is Blind. You can play the game for free and without ads or paywalls with a Netflix subscription (starting at $7, £7 or AU$7 a month) on Android and iOS devices.

The game was developed by Boss Fight Entertainment. Netflix acquired the studio in 2022, and the founders of Boss Fight said at the time they were excited to join Netflix and focus on creating fun games.

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind is an interactive story-based game where you search for love without seeing who you're talking to. You customize your character, and when you're happy with how you look you step into the pods.

Then you talk with different characters behind the glowing blue wall from the show. You'll likely hit some bumps on the way as you talk with more people, but if you keep an ear out, you might find the perfect match for you.

You can access this game and others with any of Netflix's subscriptions, which start at $7 a month. To access games, open the Netflix app on your Android or iOS device, scroll down the homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel, and tap into the game you want to play.