Stay Charged On the Go With Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack for Just $80

If you've ever been frustrated by a tangled mess of cords, or worried about your phone not charging because you didn't plug it in correctly, then you need a MagSafe charger. MagSafe chargers magnetically attach to the back of your iPhone, so there's no need to worry about cords or plugs. Plus, the magnet is strong enough to keep your phone attached even if it's jostled around in your bag. It's slim, too, making it incredibly convenient.

MagSafe devices are designed for newer phones, with compatibility limited to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. They're also more expensive than some alternative wireless chargers. However, Amazon has reduced the price of from $99 to just $80, making this an excellent opportunity to purchase one of these useful gadgets for less.

Unlike other chargers, there's no need to plug your phone in for a boost -- instead, use the compact, magnetic MagSafe battery by simply attaching it directly to the back of your iPhone anytime your battery power is running low. Or, keep it attached for continuous power (until it runs down and needs more juice). When you're done, detach it.

It works automatically and provides up to 15 watts of wireless charging. The magnets also won't interfere with credit cards or key fobs, so you're safe to carry this with you in your pocket or bag without causing damage to your other important items. And if you're one of the many people who use protective covers to protect your phone from drops, falls and other hazards, you can still use this device. Just make sure you have a MagSafe-compatible case.

Keep in mind that this battery pack doesn't come with a charger. You can use the same charger you currently use for your iPhone, but if you wanted to charge both at once, the recommended 20-watt USB-C and are each sold separately.

