This Millennium Falcon will charge your phone wirelessly for $25 (save $25)

GameStop

If you're going to have a wireless charger, you might as well have something with some style, right? There are so many chargers out there, but you don't have to pick the same flat black slab you can get everywhere else. The Millennium Falcon wireless charger is super slick and usually $50, but right now you can get it for half off which makes it something every Star Wars fan should add to their collection right now.

This is more than just a funny piece of plastic for Star Wars nerds. The charger itself runs on USB-C and it says it supports "fast charging," though the specifics on that aren't given, and the rear thrusters pulse blue while the phone is charging. The top part of the charger has a rubbery ring to keep your phone from sliding off, even if you have an all glass back with no case.

It has a 4.7-star rating from over 500 buyers. I grabbed one of these last time there was a sale; gotta say, I seriously dig it.