Spigen's Magnetic Battery Pack for iPhone is Just $24 Today (Save 55%)

Gone are the days when you'd have to scramble for an outlet to get some juice back into a low-battery or dead phone. Thankfully, there are plenty of other charging options out there today like built-in USB-charging in cars and portable power banks. This takes things to the next level.

Clicking the on-page coupon will , dropping the price to just $24. That's a no-brainer buy for anyone with a MagSafe-compatible iPhone model.

Simply snap on and power up with this charger that seamlessly attaches to the MagSafe magnet on any compatible iPhone, including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. The battery will provide up to 80% additional charge, making this the perfect accessory for people on the go who need a quick boost during the day.

Though the battery pack can be bulkier than others, it comes with the capability of pass-through charging so you can charge the battery and your phone at the same time. It features 7.5-watt fast charging compared to most five-watt packs and an easy on/off button with LED-indicator lights.

The battery comes only with a USB-C to USB-C cable, but Prime members can buy this Spigen . Amazon offers the option to bundle the adapter with a for an additional 10% discount. That's a total savings of $40 for the trio.