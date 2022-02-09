Spec showdown: Will Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra overtake the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max?

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max have been sitting happily at the top of the smartphone rankings since their launch, thanks to their awesome cameras, glorious screens and overall solid performance. But Samsung's new flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, launched at its Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus (and the Galaxy Tab S8), has a powerhouse lineup of specs that, on paper at least, offers some incredible competition to Apple's best phones.

At 6.8 inches, the S22 Ultra's display is larger and higher-resolution than the 6.7-inch display on Apple's largest 13 Pro Max. You may prefer the smaller 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and if so Apple won't make you compromise on any of the key specs. Samsung's base Galaxy S22 is 6.1 inches, but it pares down much of the specs over the Ultra model.

Inside, the S22 Ultra runs either Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, or Samsung's own Exynos chip, depending on your region. We're yet to fully test either of these chips, so it's difficult to say how performance will differ with key tasks like gaming or photo editing over the iPhone 13 Pro. However, I'd expect both phones to be more than capable of handling any everyday, gaming or media processing tasks you'd likely throw at them.

The camera setups are where you see big differences, with the S22 Ultra packing four rear cameras with a top 108-megapixel sensor and a whopping 10x optical zoom lens (plus lots of night photography upgrades). I loved this zoom lens on the S21 Ultra and I'm keen to see how it performs on the new model. Even if there's little improvement, it still offers a vast amount of additional zoom over the iPhone 13 Pro's 3x zoom lens.

You can see the full rundown of specs in the chart below, but keep in mind that the overall experience of using either of these phones won't really come down to which one has bigger numbers on a chart. If you're looking to buy one of these high-performance phones then it's worth waiting for our full review of the S22 Ultra to see how it stacks up.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Vs iPhone 13 Pro specs comparison

Galaxy S22 Ultra iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Display size, resolution 6.8-inch AMOLED (1,440x3,088 pixels) 6.1-inch LTPO OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels, 10-120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch LTPO OLED; 2,778x1,284 pixels, 10-120Hz refresh rate Pixel density 501 ppi 460 ppi 458ppi Dimensions (Millimeters) 77.9x163.3x8.9 mm 147x72x7.65 mm 161x78x7.65 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 229 g 7.19 oz; 204g 8.48 oz; 240g Mobile software Android 12 iOS 15 iOS 15 Camera 108-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 40-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Video capture 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps; ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage)* HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps; ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage)* Processor Snapdragon 8 gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic RAM/Storage 8GB + 128GB ; 12GB + 256GB; 12GB+512GB; 12GB+ 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Expandable storage No No No Battery 5,000 mAh (45W wired charger) Undisclosed; Apple lists 22 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 28 hours of video playback Fingerprint sensor In-display No (Face ID) No (Face ID) Connector USB-C Lightning Lightning Headphone jack No No No Special features 5G (mmw/Sub6), bundled S Pen, 100x Space Zoom (digital), 10x optical zoom, 47 W charging support ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz; lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz; lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) Price off-contract (USD) $1,200 $999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB) $1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB) Price (GBP) £1,149 (converted) £949 (128GB), £1,049 (256GB), £1,249 (512GB), £1,449 (1TB) £1,049 (128GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB), £1,549 (1TB) Price (AUD) AU$2,170 (converted) AU$1,699 (128GB), AU$1,869 (256GB), AU$2,219 (512GB), AU$2,569 (1TB) AU$1,849 (128GB), AU$2,019 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB), AU$2,719 (1TB)

Samsung Samsung's latest flagship superphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, packs an impressive lineup of specs, including a quadruple rear camera, a big, vibrant display and the S Pen stylus from the Galaxy Note series. It comes with a high price, but those of you looking for one of the best Android phones around should have this phone on your shortlist.