Sorry, You Can't Trade In Your Old AirPods for the New AirPods Pro 2

Apple announced the new AirPods Pro 2nd generation at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. And if you're thinking about trading in your older set to upgrade to the latest model, we've got bad news for you. You can't -- at least not directly with Apple.

While Apple accepts trade-ins for iPhones as far back as the iPhone 7 and the Apple Watch -- and gives credit for several eligible Android devices -- trade-in offers don't extend to AirPods of any sort. In fact, your only option through Apple is to recycle your old earbuds.

We'll explain why you can't trade in your old AirPods to Apple, and what your other options are. For more, check out the new Apple Watch 8 Series and Apple Watch Ultra, as well as the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Lord/CNET

Why won't Apple take old AirPods as a trade-in?

One reason you may not be able to trade in old AirPods could come down to sanitation. Earbuds by definition enter the human body -- in this case, the ear canal where ear wax (also known as cerumen) accumulates and drains. It's a natural process, but it has a tremendous ick factor, and Apple may not want to take on a cleaning process or liability for decrusting and refurbishing ear gunk. (Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.)

Another reason Apple may not accept your used AirPods could come down to economics. The new AirPods 2 cost $249 (£249, AU$399), so the financial overhead to clean and repair old AirPods and then resell them for a fraction of the price may not make sense for Apple's bottom line. Demand may just be too low or the process could be too impractical.

Can you sell used AirPods online anywhere else?

We did find other places where you can sell your AirPods online to save up money for the newest AirPods Pro 2, such as and . Or you can trade your earbuds in to Best Buy or Amazon and receive your money on a gift card. Just don't expect a huge payout, even for items in good condition.

For instance, the original AirPods Pro in good working condition with all charging components will get you $55 with a trade-in at Best Buy. That's better than nothing, but it won't cover even a quarter of the cost of a new set.

If you're looking to offset the cost to buy the AirPods Pro 2, another option is to pay in monthly installments using an Apple Card, so you'd pay $41.50 per month for six months.

