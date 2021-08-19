Sony's wireless sport earbuds are on sale for $78, their lowest price

Enlarge Image Juan Garzon / CNET

Sony's more WF-SP800N "sports" earbuds have been regularly discounted over the last year, but they recently hit a new low of $78 on Amazon and Best Buy. The black and blue models are sold out, but the red model remains available at Amazon and . This could very well be a sign that we're going to see new Sony sports true-wireless earbuds in the near future.

Note that the noise canceling and sound aren't as good as you get from the WF-1000XM4 (or WF-1000XM3, for that matter), but there's still a lot to like about these 'buds, including very good sound, solid noise canceling and decent call quality. The "arcs" (sports fins) lock the earbuds in your ears but you do have to make sure you get a tight seal from one of the included ear tips, or else both the sound and noise canceling will be lackluster.

I should also mention that Sony's entry-level true-wireless earbuds, the WF-XB700, are also on sale at their low price of $63. They're a decent value at that price point. It's possible that model gets upgraded this year.