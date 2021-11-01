Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds are finally on sale -- get $32 off

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Sony's may not fit everybody's ears equally well, but if they do fit, they're a fantastic set of true-wireless earbuds. Both their sound and noise-canceling capacity are excellent, and their performance as a headset for making calls is significantly improved over the earlier WF-1000XM3.

However, they're normally expensive at $280, and due to high demand after their release this year, they haven't really gone on sale (they occasionally sell for $10 off). But , and other retailers now have them discounted to $248 -- that's $32 off their list price for a limited time.

The buds are available in two color options -- black and silver (more like a sand color). As I said, they're the best-sounding true-wireless buds. While they fit my ears well -- and should fit the majority of ears well -- they are a little bit on the bigger side, so they may not work for some people with smaller ears. Both Amazon and Best Buy have good return policies, however, if they don't work for your ears. Read our full review of the WF-1000XM4.

