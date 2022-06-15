Sony's New Open-Design Wireless Headphones Are on Sale for the First Time

Sony's LinkBuds are the perfect way to connect all your worlds. With an open-ring design, you can hear calls, listen to music, play games and hear other types of online content anytime, all while remaining naturally connected to the ambient sounds around you.

If you're looking for a pair of the best truly wireless earbuds that won't compromise on sound quality or connectivity, LinkBuds are a great option. And right now, you can at Amazon, saving you $22 off the list price.

Comfort and function are the core of LinkBuds' design. They're ultra small and include five sizes of fitting supporters to suit different ear shapes. The integrated V1 processor and adaptive volume control allow you the freedom to experience balanced, high-quality sound that optimizes itself for your environment, and adjusting the volume to your liking is as easy as tapping in front of your ears. And they're Alexa enabled, too, for voice access.

You can rely on them on the go and in the gym, as they're rated IPX4 splash-proof and sweat-proof. The Speak to Chat feature automatically pauses your music when you talk so that you can have a conversation, and when you are finished, your music resumes in about 15 seconds. In his Sony LinkBuds review, CNET's David Carnoy noted, "I'd say the one big advantage these have over both the third-gen AirPods and the Galaxy Buds Live is that they're designed to stay in your ears more securely."

The battery life isn't stellar, but they do get up to 5.5 hours of battery life, which is only a little less than Apple's AirPods 3, and the case provides a couple of extra charges as well. It also features a quick charge feature that provides up to 90 minutes of playback time after just 10 minutes, if you're in a hurry.