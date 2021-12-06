Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are still at their Black Friday price

Sony's flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones have continued to keep their Black Friday price of $248, a $102 discount. That deal, available on Amazon and other retailers such as Best Buy, matches the lowest price the headphones have ever fallen to. This price will likely continue appearing throughout the holiday season, so if it spikes back up to the $350 list price, you may just want to wait for it to fall back down.
Note that the WH-1000XM4 were released in 2020 and likely won't see another revamp until at least 2022. Bose recently released its new $329 QuietComfort 45 headphones, which arguably have better noise canceling and are already down to $279 at Amazon, so we expect to see discounts on this Sony moving into the holiday season. For more details, read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.
