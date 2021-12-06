Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are still at their Black Friday price

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Sony's flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones have continued to keep their Black Friday price of $248, a $102 discount. That deal, available on and other retailers such as , matches the lowest price the headphones have ever fallen to. This price will likely continue appearing throughout the holiday season, so if it spikes back up to the $350 list price, you may just want to wait for it to fall back down.

Note that the WH-1000XM4 were released in 2020 and likely won't see another revamp until at least 2022. Bose recently released its new $329 QuietComfort 45 headphones, which arguably have better noise canceling and are already down to , so we expect to see discounts on this Sony moving into the holiday season. For more details, read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Read more: Best noise-canceling headphones for 2021