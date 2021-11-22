NASA's DART mission Spider-Man: No Way Home's new TV spot Adele convinces Spotify to remove shuffle from all albums PS5 restock updates Black Friday 2021 deals Best Black Friday sales under $50
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are $102 off ahead of Black Friday

The highly rated Sony WH-1000XM4 are back to $248 ahead of the Black Friday shopping weekend.

sony-wh-1000xm4-5Enlarge Image

The WH-1000XM4 is available in three color options.

 David Carnoy/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Heading into the Black Friday shopping weekend, Sony's flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are once again on sale for $248. That deal returns to Amazon and other retailers such as Best Buy, which matches the lowest price the headphones have ever fallen to. This price will likely continue appearing throughout the holiday season, so if it spikes back up to their $350 list price, you may just want to wait for it to fall back down.

See at Amazon

Note that the WH-1000XM4 were released in 2020, and likely won't see another revamp until at least 2022. Bose recently released its new $329 QuietComfort 45 headphones, which arguably have better noise canceling and are already down to $279 at Amazon, so we expect to see discounts on this Sony moving into the holiday season. For more details, read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Read moreBest noise-canceling headphones for 2021

Now playing: Watch this: Sony WH-1000XM4: The best noise-canceling headphone gets...
6:42