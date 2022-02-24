Sony LinkBuds vs. AirPods 3: How to Find the Best Open Earbuds for You

David Carnoy/CNET

Aside from their more discreet stemless design, the one big advantage the LinkBuds have over the AirPods 3rd Generation is that they're designed to stay in your ears more securely thanks to the included fins or Arc Supporters, as Sony calls them (you get five different sizes). I wouldn't say these lock in quite as well as the Beats Fit Pro, but they're arguably more comfortable, particularly if you don't like having an ear tip jammed in your ear.

Like the AirPods 3, the LinkBuds are lightweight, each bud weighing only 4.1 grams compared to 4.25 grams for the AirPods 3. You may not completely forget you have them in your ears, but they are designed to be worn all day though you may have to take a break to charge them.

Battery life is rated at up to 5.5 hours at moderate volume levels, which is a little short of the AirPods 3's 6-hour battery life rating. The charging case is a little thicker than the AirPods 3's case but it's quite compact and has a similar footprint. There's a fast charge feature that delivers 90 minutes of battery life from a 10-minute charge but unlike the AirPods 3, the case is missing wireless charging. However, it, along with the buds, are made out of recycled plastic.

The LinkBuds also have a few distinguishing extra features, including Speak to Chat (your music automatically pauses when you talk so you can have a conversation and then resumes in about 15 seconds) and Wide Area Tap. Instead of tapping on a bud, you can tap on your face, just in front of your ear, to control playback. It's a very cool feature and give the LinkBuds an edge over the AirPods 3 for controlling playback and volume levels (yes, you can program the taps to raise and lower volume).

Like the AirPods 3, they're IPX4 splash-proof and thanks to the Arc Supporters, they work well for running and other sporting activities.

The third-gen AirPods have Apple's spatial audio virtual surround sound feature, which works with movies and TV content along with music. Like the WF-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM4, the LinkBuds support Sony's surround sound music format, 360 Reality Audio. A handful of streaming services -- Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer and Nugs.net -- have libraries of tracks recorded in the new format.

Lastly, the LinkBuds have Google Fast Pair, so connecting them to an Android phone is a cinch. But they unfortunately do not support multipoint Bluetooth pairing. That means you can't connect the buds to two devices at the same time -- like your phone and your computer -- or take an incoming call on your phone while the buds are paired to your computer.

As for sound quality, the LinkBuds sound good for open earbuds fall short of the AirPods Third-Generation, which offer better sound than their second-gen predecessors. The LinkBuds have a nice, open natural sound, well-balanced with good detail and just enough bass. But like a lot of open earbuds, they just don't deliver the same kind of bass response as a set of noise-isolating buds. For instance, a track like Spoon's Knock Knock Knock, which has a deep bass line, just doesn't have the same visceral impact as it does if you're listening over Sony WF-1000XM4 buds or even the AirPods 3, which have a little bit bigger sound overall.

Finally, the LinkBuds are surprisingly good for voice calls. Sony won't say how many microphones the Link Buds have -- I see only one external mic on each bud -- but the company says it's improved the noise-reduction algorithm and callers told me my voice sounded clear with minimal background noise in the noisy streets of New York. They match the voice-calling performance of the AirPods 3.

Read our Sony LinkBuds review.