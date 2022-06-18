Sony Headphones and Earbuds Are Discounted by up to 55% at Amazon

When it comes to headphones, there are many factors to consider. Some people might prefer ones that are comfortable to wear, while others might be more concerned about sound quality. Some headphones come with extra features, while others might be more basic.

Whether you prefer headphones that are made to be worn around the neck, those that are designed to fit snugly over the ears or even earbuds with a more customized fit, you'll be able to find solid deals on a variety of styles at Amazon. Right now are discounted by up to 55%, with prices starting as low as $18. Check out the entire sale selection at Amazon during this limited-time deal.

Sony's are an Extra Bass model that offers noise cancellation and multipoint Bluetooth pairing. It is also equipped with a Quick Attention Mode so that when you put your hand over the ear cup the headphones shift from noise canceling to a type of transparency mode that allow you to hear what's going on around you. It also gets up to 30 hours of battery life and is discounted by $72 today, bringing the price to just $178.

If you're looking for true wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones, consider Sony's . They are marked down to $68 today, a savings of $32, and they have an IPX4 rating, assuring they are both splash-proof and sweat proof, a solid option for working out or commuting with. These earbuds get up to 10 hours of battery life, and up to 20 hours with the charging case.

Another on-ear option is the wireless Bluetooth model. It's discounted by $22, bringing the price to just $38. It offers noise cancellation and delivers up to 35 hours of listening on a single charge. There's also a built-in microphone so that you can have hands-free conversations with ease.

If you're looking for the absolute lowest price to get you connected, the wireless in-ear headphones are a solid choice. They're discounted to just $18, saving you $22 off the list price. These headphones get up to 15 hours of battery life and have a mic for hands-free calling. Keep in mind these are not true wireless, so you will have a connecting cable around your neck. You can also get the set up with wireless in-ear headphones for just $28, a $22 savings.