We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Mobile

Sony Earbuds Sale: Get $52 Off WF-1000XM4 Buds, $22 Off LinkBuds

Sony's excellent WF-1000XM4 buds are down to $228, and the new LinkBuds can be had for $158.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
sony-linkbuds-white-close-3
The LinkBuds' ring houses a 12mm speaker driver.
David Carnoy/CNET

Sony's WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds, which earned a CNET Editors' Choice in 2021, have been on sale sporadically over the last year and are now discounted to $228, or $52 off their list price of $280 in a "limited-time deal" on Amazon. They briefly dipped to $218 last December, but $228 is the lowest price we've seen for them in 2022. They're also on sale at other retailers such as Best Buy.

See Sony WF-1000XM4 at Amazon

Sony's new LinkBuds are on sale as well -- they're $158, or $22 off their list price of $180. This is the first time we've seen them discounted, although you can find refurbished LinkBuds on sale on eBay for around $80.

The LinkBuds, which feature an open design with a unique donut-shaped ring, shouldn't be confused with the even newer LinkBuds S ($200), which feature active noise canceling in a noise-isolating design. The standard LinkBuds compete with the open-style AirPods 3 and work well for those who don't like to have tips jammed into their ears. The one caveat is that the LinkBuds won't fit certain ears comfortably -- smaller ears in particular.

See Sony LinkBuds at Amazon

For more, read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review and our Sony LinksBuds review.

Now playing: Watch this: Sony LinkBuds Review: Next-Level Open Earbuds
9:20

Read moreBest Wireless Earbuds for 2022