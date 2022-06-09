Sony Earbuds Sale: Get $52 Off WF-1000XM4 Buds, $22 Off LinkBuds

Sony's WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds, which earned a CNET Editors' Choice in 2021, have been on sale sporadically over the last year and are now discounted to , or $52 off their list price of $280 in a "limited-time deal" on Amazon. They briefly dipped to $218 last December, but $228 is the lowest price we've seen for them in 2022. They're also on sale at other retailers such as .

Sony's new LinkBuds are on sale as well -- they're , or $22 off their list price of $180. This is the first time we've seen them discounted, although you can find refurbished LinkBuds .

The LinkBuds, which feature an open design with a unique donut-shaped ring, shouldn't be confused with the even newer LinkBuds S ($200), which feature active noise canceling in a noise-isolating design. The standard LinkBuds compete with the open-style AirPods 3 and work well for those who don't like to have tips jammed into their ears. The one caveat is that the LinkBuds won't fit certain ears comfortably -- smaller ears in particular.

For more, read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review and our Sony LinksBuds review.

