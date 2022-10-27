Sony Adds Multipoint Bluetooth Pairing to LinkBuds and WF-1000XM4 Earbuds

I've generally given very positive reviews to Sony's latest earbuds, which include 2022's LinkBuds, LinkBuds S and last year's WF-1000XM4 buds, which earned a CNET Editors' Choice award. But one thing I noted in the "bad" sections of those reviews was that they didn't have multipoint Bluetooth pairing. That feature allows you to pair the buds to two devices simultaneously -- a smartphone and computer, for example -- and easily switch from one device to the other should a call come in on one while you're listening to music on the other.

Now Sony says that feature is coming to those earbuds models via a firmware upgrade in November. However, the entry-level won't get the upgrade.

Multipoint Bluetooth pairing shouldn't be confused with multiconnection Bluetooth, which allows you to pair several devices (often up to seven or eight) to your headphones and have the headphones remember the device for easy repairing. However, without true multipoint Bluetooth pairing, a given pair of headphones can only be actively paired to one device at a time -- you have to manually switch over to another device if you want to access that as the audio source. Alas, multipoint Bluetooth pairing isn't so easy to implement reliably with true-wireless earbuds, which may be why Sony delayed adding the feature, but the latest Bluetooth chips are making it easier.

Sony slipped in the multipoint Bluetooth announcement as it introduced the new , "parts of which are made from recycled water bottle materials which creates a unique, one-of-a-kind marble pattern." It's unclear how much of the buds and case are made from recycled materials, but the buds do indeed have a unique look that sort of resembles our home planet. (I just received a sample -- see image above.)

Sony also announced the , a Microsoft Teams Certified version of its open-ear LinkBuds that include a USB dongle for a direct wireless connection to your computer. The Teams Certified LinkBuds cost $250, or $70 more than the standard LinkBuds.

The LinkBuds S in earth blue are available now for $200, while the LinkBuds UC will ship sometime this winter. Just a couple of weeks ago, the LinkBuds S were discounted to $128 and we expect to see them on sale again as we head into the holiday buying season.