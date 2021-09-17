Some Apple Card owners hit snags with iPhone 13 preorders

Screenshot by CNET

Apple Event

Some Apple Card users ran into problems when trying to pay for iPhone 13 preorders, which kicked off Friday morning.

Numerous people said on social media that they got error messages when they tried to use their Apple Card to pay for an iPhone 13 preorder. So much so, that it became a trending topic on Twitter. Some CNET staffers also reported problems.

Apple acknowledged on its system status website that it had an "issue" with Apple Card that prevented some users from making purchases through Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program. But it says the issue has since been resolved, and it advised users to try again.

Some people reported that they had to use another method of payment to buy their phones. But if Apple Card owners do that, they miss out on the 3% cash back they'd normally receive when using the card to buy Apple products. Other purchases made with Apple Card reportedly went through.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Apple unveiled its iPhone 13 lineup on Tuesday, alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 and new iPads. The new iPhones are available for preorder starting Friday and are expected to arrive in stores Sept. 24.