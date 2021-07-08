Snapdragon Insiders are getting a new Qualcomm and Asus phone

Qualcomm

Qualcomm and Asus are releasing a Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, a 5G and Wi-Fi 6E-compatible phone for the Insiders program, which has around 1.6 million members worldwide. The phone will be available for everyone after Insiders get early access.

The $1,500 phone will include a set of Master and Dynamic earbuds, and run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 5G chipset with a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor and the Adreno 660 GPU. The phone will also include an 8K video camera.

Qualcomm didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.