Virgin Galactic's big space launch Tokyo Olympics under state of emergency Aliens poll Leonardo Da Vinci's descendants Black Widow review Child tax credit FAQ
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Snapdragon Insiders are getting a new Qualcomm and Asus phone

The $1,500 phone will be more broadly available later in the year.

Listen
- 00:36
screen-shot-2021-07-08-at-11-33-09-am.png
Qualcomm

Qualcomm and Asus are releasing a Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, a 5G and Wi-Fi 6E-compatible phone for the Insiders program, which has around 1.6 million members worldwide. The phone will be available for everyone after Insiders get early access.

The $1,500 phone will include a set of Master and Dynamic earbuds, and run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 5G chipset with a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor and the Adreno 660 GPU. The phone will also include an 8K video camera.

Qualcomm didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.