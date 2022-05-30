Snag a Refurb Pair of AirPods Pro for Just $140 Today

Apple's AirPods Pro are not only one of the most popular pairs of earbuds out there, they're also one of our absolute favorites on the market at the moment. They're sleek, boast impressive audio quality and have advanced features like active noise cancellation. Their only major downside is that they're a bit pricey at $249 from Apple directly. But right now at Woot, you can pick up a Grade-A refurbished pair for just $140, one of the best prices you'll find at the moment. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until they sell out, so be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later.

According to Woot, Grade-A refurbs have been thoroughly inspected and given a diagnostics test to ensure they have minimal cosmetic damage and like-new functionality. They also come covered by Woot's 90-day limited warranty so you can shop with confidence.

The AirPods Pro are Apple's most advanced pair of earbuds to date and are the only pair to feature active noise canceling capabilities, thanks to the built-in dual microphones. They also feature a transparency mode that pauses noise cancellation when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. They're equipped with an advanced H1 chip, which delivers low-latency audio and allows them to pair seamlessly with other Apple devices. On a single charge, they have a battery life of up to 24 hours with the MagSafe charging case, and they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, so there's no need to worry about using them for workouts or in a light rain. Deals on AirPods, even refurbished pairs, don't happen all that often, so there's a very real possibility that these could sell out before the expiration tonight. If you're committed to snagging a pair at this price, we'd recommend ordering yours soon.