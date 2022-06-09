Snag a Pair of Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds and Two Wireless Charging Pads for $200

If you're in the market for a set of noise-canceling true-wireless Bluetooth earbuds, look no further. The Jabra Elite 85t are an AirPods Pro alternative that delivers rich sound with noise cancellation for all your music and calling needs. Right now at Jabra, you can a pair of with two wireless when you use code DEAL85T2WP at checkout, bringing the price to just $200, a $90 savings. Plus, you'll also receive free two-day shipping with your purchase. This offer is available now through June 11.

The 85t features six-microphone call technology and wind protection to keep your calls clear wherever you go. Plus, 12mm speakers offer big sound and powerful bass. And with a semi-open design featuring pressure relief vents and silicone EarGels, the fit is incredibly comfortable, too. They're IPX4-rated against dust and water, too, so you don't have to worry much about working out or dealing with inclement weather.

In addition to active noise cancellation technology to keep sounds out, these Jabra headphones feature HearThrough mode as well, to let in optional outside noises when you want to hear what's going on around you. These earbuds receive up to 5.5 hours of battery life on a single charge when using ANC, with up to 25 hours of battery in the included wireless charging case. In fact, just 15 minutes of charging will provide an hour of battery life, making it easy to stay connected. Keep in mind that for the budget-conscious there are cheaper true-wireless earbuds around, but for this level of sound quality, this is a solid deal.

