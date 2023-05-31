Smartphone Shipments Are Forecast to Decline in 2023 Thanks to Inflation

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

A weaker economic outlook and ongoing inflation mean that global shipments of smartphones are expected to decline by 3.2% in 2023, according to a new forecast from International Data Corporation's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. That prediction is even worse than the last -- it's been revised downward from the 1.1% decline that was forecast in February.

Smartphone shipments now are expected to total 1.17 billion units for the year.

It's not all bad news, however. Despite the lower forecast for 2023, IDC reports that it expects a smartphone market recovery in 2024, with 6% year-over-year growth. But consumer demand is recovering much slower than expected in all regions, the report noted.

"If 2022 was a year of excess inventory, 2023 is a year of caution," said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers. "While everyone wants to have inventory ready to ride the wave of the inevitable recovery, no one wants to be stuck holding it too long. This also means the brands that take the risk -- at the right time -- can potentially reap great rewards of share gain."

One particular type of phone is continuing to develop more choices: the futuristic-looking foldable phones.

"We continue to see more foldable designs in the market, which is a great technological step forward for the industry, but the timing is unfortunate," said Ryan Reith, group vice president, Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers at IDC.

As CNET reported in our rating of the best foldable phones, the market for folding phones is dominated by Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. But Google recently took the wraps off its first foldable, the Pixel Fold, Motorola has launched a refreshed version of its folding Razr flip phone and both Honor and Oppo offer folding models.

If you're due to upgrade your phone this year, CNET also has lists of our picks for the best phones for 2023, best Android phone of 2023 and best phone under $500.