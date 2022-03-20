Shop Amazing Deals on Dozens of Amazfit Smart Watches

Sarah Tew/CNET

The days are getting longer and Spring is just around the corner, which means its a great time to get a jump on your fitness routine. Whether its running, lifting, biking or swimming, a smart watch or fitness tracker is a simple and convenient way to make sure you're getting the most out of your workouts. And you don't need to drop serious cash on a pricey Fitbit to get a watch with powerful health monitoring capabilities. Amazfit and Zepp make a large variety of affordable, fitness-focused smart watches, and today only you can shop a huge selection on sale for up to 44% off.

With so many different models discounted at this sale, you'll be sure to find a smart watch that fits your needs. If you're after function rather than form, this rugged military-grade is totally waterproof up to 100 meter, features over 100 different sport modes for serious versatility across workouts and boasts an impressive 18 day battery life. You can snag it for $126, which is $54 off from the usual price. If you're looking for something a little more sleek and subtle, this , and can monitor metrics like your heartrate, blood-oxygen saturation and stress level. Amazfits aren't the only smart watches included in this sale, either. There are also a few deals on Zepp smart watches, like this . At just 9mm thick, it can receive notifications for calls, emails, messages and more, in addition to monitoring health metrics like heartrate and sleep patterns. You can pick it up for $140, which is a discount of $110 compared to the usual price.