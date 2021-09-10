Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are $100 off

Sennheiser's excellent Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds started out at $300, but for the last several months have been selling for $250 and more recently drifted down to around $225 on Amazon. Now they've hit , which is their lowest price to date. The discount could mean their sales have slowed with all the true-wireless competition, particularly from Sony's new WF-1000XM4 buds. Or it could mean that a Momentum True Wireless 3 will arrive before year's end. Crutchfield says the sale price is good through Sept. 12 and Amazon has matched that price.

We awarded these buds an Editors' Choice back in March of 2020 and I gave them high marks for their sound quality, as well as good noise canceling and headset performance for calls. Sennheiser recently released its new ($130), a non noise-canceling model that replaces the earlier CX400BT.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 are probably due for an upgrade, although I don't think we'll see major changes. I suspect gen 3 would have a new chipset that would slightly improve performance, battery life and call quality. But the upgraded model, whenever it comes, will likely start out at $300.

if you're willing to go the refurbished route to save some extra dough, it's worth noting that Amazon is selling for

Read more: Best true wireless earbuds for 2021