Sealed iPhone From 2007 Sells for $39,000 at Auction

Apple released its iPhone 14 lineup last month, but someone dished out $39,339.60 on Sunday for an untouched, unboxed, original 2007 iPhone.

LCG Auctions had a sealed 8GB iPhone on the block, and the winning bid exceeded the auction house's expectation of $30,000.

"One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lifetime," the item description read. "This factory sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition. ... Collectors and investors would be hard-pressed to find a superior example."

Bidding opened at $2,500 and ran from Sept. 30 to Oct. 16.

The original iPhone launched on June 27, 2007, for $599. Without taking inflation into account, the $39,339.60 auction sale is increase of more than 65 times its original price.

With $39,000, the winner could also have bought any group of these Apple products.

