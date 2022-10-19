New iPad and iPad Pro Pixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5 New Apple TV 4K Box Apply for Student Loan Relief Sims 4 Base Game Is Free Rolls-Royce Spectre EV McDonald's Boo Buckets Top 5 Dog Breeds
Tech Mobile

Sealed 2007 iPhone Sells for $39,000 at Auction

Bidding on the original Apple smartphone started at $2,500.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Sean Keane headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Sean Keane
Unopened original iPhone
Someone paid a lot of money for one of these.
Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Apple released its iPhone 14 lineup last month, but someone dished out $39,339.60 on Sunday for an original, mint in packaging iPhone from 2007. LCG Auctions had the sealed 8GB iPhone on the block, and the winning bid exceeded the auction house's expectation of $30,000.

"One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lifetime," the item description read. "This factory sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition. ... Collectors and investors would be hard-pressed to find a superior example."

Bidding opened at $2,500 and ran from Sept. 30 to Oct. 16. 

The original iPhone launched on June 27, 2007, for $599. Without taking inflation into account, the $39,339.60 auction sale is increase of more than 65 times its original price.

With $39,000, the winner could also have bought any group of these Apple products.

For more Apple news, check out CNET's guide to iOS 16, take a look at iPhone settings to change and find out how to send messages through your iPhone's Notes app.

