Sealed 2007 iPhone Sells for $39,000 at Auction

Apple released its iPhone 14 lineup last month, but someone dished out $39,339.60 on Sunday for an original, mint in packaging iPhone from 2007. LCG Auctions had the sealed 8GB iPhone on the block, and the winning bid exceeded the auction house's expectation of $30,000.
"One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lifetime," the item description read. "This factory sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition. ... Collectors and investors would be hard-pressed to find a superior example."
Bidding opened at $2,500 and ran from Sept. 30 to Oct. 16.
The original iPhone launched on June 27, 2007, for $599. Without taking inflation into account, the $39,339.60 auction sale is increase of more than 65 times its original price.
With $39,000, the winner could also have bought any group of these Apple products.
- 19 Mac Studio desktops
- 24 Apple Studio Displays
- 32 MacBook Air laptops with M2
- 35 iPhone 14 Pro Max phones
- 48 Apple Watch Ultra models
- 97 Apple Watch Series 8 models
- 65 iPad Air tablets
- 156 pairs of AirPods Pro 2
