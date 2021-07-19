Score Under Armor Project Rock True Wireless earbuds for $90 today

JBL

There's a huge difference between earbuds that are comfortable on a work call, and earbuds that are comfortable at the gym. Have you ever tried running with AirPods? It's not a great experience, and that's before we get into what happens with sweat getting into your earbuds. Of the many true wireless earbuds promising a sweat-proof exterior with the right comfort to survive a few hours at the gym, the Under Armor Project Rock earbuds stand out with the trademark black and gold. And today, you can get them for more than half off.

In addition to the snug fit in your ear thanks to the little wing which tuck in to hold in place, the Project Rock earbuds boast 5 hours of battery life in a single use and 20 hours of battery life when used in the included gold carrying case. Having an IPX7 rating against water and dust means you'd need to basically drop them in a swimming pool to damage them with water. They'll keep going as long as you do, and at this price there's a good reason to have them nearby.