Score Big Sound at a Small Price With JBL Live Wireless Earbuds for As Low As $45

Why spend more on pricey earbuds, when you can get the same features at a fraction of the cost? These cost-effective headphones don't skimp on sound quality. Whether you're a music buff, workout warrior, part of the work-from-home crowd or like to listen to podcasts on your commute, these affordable AirPod alternatives are a great investment. And right now, you can snag a set of new for some of the lowest prices we've seen. With discounts up to 70% off, you can get a new pair of true wireless buds for as low as $45. These offers expire tonight.

are and affordable and Android-friendly option that feature active noise-cancellation to limit outside noise and distractions, as well as a "TalkThru" transparency mode, so you can be aware of your surroundings without having to take them out or turn them off. These buds also have an IPX7 water and sweat resistance rating, you don't have to worry about using them during workouts or on rainy days.

The intuitive controls let you talk to Alexa or Google Assistant with just a touch, keeping you effortlessly connected to what you need to know. Also, they have a battery life of up to seven hours on a single charge, with up to 14 more hours with the charging case. It also has a dual connect feature which allows you to connect to just a single earbud at a time, simplifying the stress of the day-to-day by letting you listen in one bud at a time. Normally listing for $150, you can get the NC Plus earbuds for just $45 today.

However, if you're wanting something with a little more staying-power, you should consider a pair of , another great model to consider with some of the same features. It has dual connect and sync technology, as well as an echo canceling mic featuring 3-mic technology that helps with noise reduction during calls. This set will give you up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge as well, but with the charging case, you'll get up to 21 hours of extra charge, so the sound won't stop until you do.

This model is only rated IPX4 water-resistant, but that means these are still a good choice for working out. It also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. These earbuds also have the Smart Ambient feature, like the NC Plus. At half-off, you can snag a pair for $90 today.

Both earbuds feature dynamic drivers (6.8mm for the Live Free NC Plus, 11mm for the Live Pro Plus) for JBL Signature Sound, packing a lot of power into a small size. You can also download the My JBL Headphones app for additional customization. And both earbuds come with a one-year JBL manufacturer's limited warranty. Snag a pair during this one-day sale to improve your listening experience.