Score a Stylus-Equipped Galaxy Note 10 for Just $420 Today

It's been nearly two years since Samsung last released a new model in its line of stylus-equipped Galaxy Note phones. And while it hasn't been made official, with the release of the eerily similar Galaxy S22 Ultra, it's pretty clear that the Note may be gone for good. But if you're not quite ready to say goodbye, there are still a few opportunities to snag one of these older Samsungs at a great price.

Today only at Woot, you can pick up a for just $420, which is a whopping $530 less than the . This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it's sold out, so you may want to think about ordering yours sooner rather than later.

When the Galaxy Note 10 was first released in 2019, CNET reviewer Jessica Dolcourt called it the "best Galaxy phone to buy right now." And while things have certainly changed since then, it still has plenty to offer -- especially for under $500. It's equipped with 256GB of storage, as well as 8GB of RAM and a octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor for speedy performance. The screen is a 6.3-inch full HD AMOLED display, and the 16MP ultrawide angle camera can capture stunning 4K video. The battery lasted an impressive 18 hours during our tests, and it features super-fast and wireless charging capabilities. The Note 10 is available in either aura black or aura glow color variants, and the S Pen stylus is included with this deal.