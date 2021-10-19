Score a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $198 today

Scott Stein/CNET

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been hailed by our own Scott Stein in his review as a great step forward for both Google and Samsung, due largely to resolving a lot of the integration issues between the two platforms. The only thing better than getting the best Android watch you can buy right now is getting it at a discount. You'll find both the 40mm and 44mm versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for the first time at a number of retailers today. But Target has an additional 10% discount as a part of its Target Circle program, which drops the price of the 40mm below $200.

In order to get access to the additional Target discount, you'll need to log in to your Target account and save the offer at this link to your account. The additional 10% off the cost of the watch will reduce the price from $220 to $198. This is the first time we've seen the Galaxy Watch 4 at that price, and it's unlikely to drop that low again for a while.