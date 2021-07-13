Score a Just Black Google Pixel 4 for 50% off today

Where many other companies were focused on releasing an Android phone with the biggest and most impressive-sounding specs, Google has carved out a niche showing how to use software to make the hardware more useful. In many ways, the Pixel 4 was the first phone which offered a number of features you couldn't get anywhere else at the time. And the phone has continued to be a great experience even though it was released almost two years ago now, which is why when it showed up on Amazon for $400 it was still worth recommending.

One of the biggest complaints about the Pixel 4 in our review was its price. A great camera isn't the same thing as a truly great phone, and while the Pixel 4 absolutely has a stellar camera it was difficult to justify spending almost $1000 on it. For $400, however, having the first phone to really nail astrophotography and continue to be one of the best phones to handle low light cameras is a pretty great start to an inexpensive phone. If you find yourself in need of an upgrade, there's no time like the present.