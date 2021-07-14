Score a Google Pixel 4 for $400 today

Where many other companies were focused on releasing Android phones with the biggest and most impressive-sounding specs, Google has carved out a niche showing how to use software to make the hardware more useful. In many ways, the Pixel 4 was the first phone that offered a number of features you couldn't get anywhere else at the time. And the phone has continued to deliver a great experience, even though it was released almost two years ago now. So when it showed up on Amazon for $400 unlocked in "Just Black," I thought it was still worth recommending.
One of Lynn La's biggest complaints about the Pixel 4 in her review was its price. A great camera isn't the same thing as a truly great phone, and while the Pixel 4 absolutely has a stellar camera, it was difficult to justify spending upwards of $800 on it. For $400, however, having the first phone to really nail astrophotography and continue to be one of the best phone cameras to handle low light is a pretty great start to an inexpensive phone.
Yes, the Pixel 5A and Pixel 6 are rumored to be coming soon (October or earlier, if Google follows its usual timeline). But Google says the Pixel 4 will be supported with Android version and security updates until at least October 2022, so it's good for more than a year. If you find yourself in need of an upgrade, there's no time like the present.
Update, July 14: This deal, originally posted July 13, is still available, but could end at any time.
