Score a $50 Best Buy gift card when you preorder the Galaxy Watch 4

Scott Stein/CNET

Samsung's latest wearable gear, the Galaxy Watch 4, was just announced last week -- and there's already a $50 bonus hanging out there to sweeten the deal. Right now (as first spotted on Slickdeals), you'll get a $50 Best Buy digital gift card with the preorder purchase of a or . (Just note that you'll need to use that $50 discount in the future -- it won't be applied to the watch purchase.) We tried this out ourselves to make sure the promo works and it's definitely good to go. The eGift card will show up in your cart and then gets emailed to you after the Watch 4 purchase is fulfilled.

So what can you expect from the new Samsung wearable? For that, I'll spin you over to CNET's Scott Stein who took the new Watch 4 for a 48-hour test drive and jotted down some first impressions and general ruminations on the new smartwatch (full review soon). Some notable features include GPS, ECG monitoring, fitness/auto workout tracking and Samsung Pay. The Watch 4 is available in black, silver or green in this its first release.