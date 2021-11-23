Save up to 40% during Away's Black Friday luggage sale

Deal Savings Price



Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Thinking of jet-setting in the new year? Travelers can get ready to roam by upgrading their luggage during the . Select products are 40% off, and that includes more than just suitcases.

You may know Away for its chic hardshell bags, carry-on cases with integrated (but pop-out) batteries -- and high prices that seemingly never go on sale. Thanks in part to the pandemic, Away held its first sale last year, and it seems the brand is still open to discounting its products. With some travel restrictions lifting and with the holidays right around the corner, these travel bags and accessories may help you in your own travels or serve as great gifts to the people you love.

Away is currently offering 40% off select products in its collection, such as luggage, totes, backpacks, wallets and packing cubes. This sale runs through Nov. 29, but based on previous sales by Away, items may sell out before then. Here are a few deals worth checking out. And remember that in many cases not all colors are discounted, so browse carefully.

Best Black Friday deals on Away luggage

Here are a few highlights of our favorite deals on luggage.

Away This bag has a durable, water-resistant nylon exterior designed to expand by 1.75 inches, and 360-degree spinner wheels. It also features a TSA-approved combination lock for extra safety The front pocket fits laptops up to 15 inches. Usually priced at $225, there are several colors available at 40% off.

Away This leather travel bag is durable and full of storage. It features six interior pockets, including a padded laptop sleeve that fits up to a 15-inch laptop. It also sports an exterior pocket for quick access to your phone and a waterproof pocket to stow your umbrella in. Usually priced at $245, it's now 40% off in two colors.

More great deals on luggage:

(save $104)

(save $74)

(save $78)

(save $22)

Best deals on Away accessories

(save $12)

(save $17)

Originally published last year. Updated with the new sale information.