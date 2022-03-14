2022 iPhone SE Review National Pi Day Deals CNET Deal Days on March 15 and 16 Tom Brady Memes: Happy Unretirement PS5 Restock Tracker
Save Up to 33% on Budget-Friendly Anker Headphones Today Only at Amazon

Save $20 on one of our favorite pairs of headphones. And find great deals on other Anker products, including Bluetooth speakers, power banks and more.

Good sound quality and noise cancellation don't typically fall into the "budget-friendly" category when it comes to headphones, but the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 are an exception. Featured on our lists of the best noise-canceling headphones and the best headphones overall for 2022, these wireless over-ear headphones were already a good value at their usual price of $80. But today only you can pick them up for $20 off at Amazon's Anker sale. Through 11:55 a.m. PT tonight, Amazon is offering up to 33% off select Anker headphones and earbuds, with savings of up to $32 off. 

Named the best noise-canceling headphones for $100, CNET's David Carnoy was impressed with the sound, comfort level and build quality of the Q30 hybrid headphones. They're equipped with dual noise-canceling mics and 40mm drivers, with a listening time of up to 40 hours. You can pick up a pair of Anker Q30s right now for $60, but they're not the only headphones discounted at this sale. The step-up Q35 headphones have nearly identical specs to the Q30s, but add support for LDAC technology for lossless audio streaming-- they're on sale for $98, which is $32 off the usual price. If you're looking for something more compact than over-ear headphones, the Anker Life P3 true wireless earbuds are also on sale for $60, or $20 off. They have multimode noise cancellation, six microphones for impressive voice call performance and an IPX5 water resistance rating, so you don't have to worry about using them on your runs.  

And the savings don't stop there. If you're looking for more great offers on Anker products, from Bluetooth speakers to power banks, Side Deals has some offers you won't want to miss. You can see the whole selection here, and you'll find some of the best deals available below.