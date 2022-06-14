Amazon Is Offering Up to $120 Off Nearly All Generations of AirPods Right Now

Apple's wireless AirPods are sleek, intuitive and have some pretty impressive audio quality for their size -- which is why they repeatedly claim a spot on our list of the best earbuds of the year. Their one downside, however, is that they're a bit pricey, as Apple almost never discounts its own products directly.

But right now, Amazon is offering a rare chance to snag all generations of available AirPods (excluding the discontinued first-gen) at less than list price, with some on sale for as much as 37% off. There's no clear-cut expiration on these price drops, so they could fluctuate in the coming days (or even hours). If you're hoping to grab a pair at the current price, we recommend acting sooner rather than later.

While the aren't the newest model on the market, they make a pretty compelling case with impressive audio quality, 24 hours of listening time and Apple's H1 chip, the same used by the newer AirPods 3. Especially when you can grab them at just $100 -- which is $59 less than the list price and $50 less than the step-up third generation.

The AirPods 2 might still have plenty to offer, but the certainly made some improvements. They feature a longer battery life of up to 30 hours, and added spatial audio and adaptive EQ capabilities for more immersive listening. Right now they're on sale for $150, which is $29 off the usual price.

And if you want the most advanced earbuds Apple has to offer, for $25 more you can upgrade to the . They're the only pair to offer active noise-cancelling capabilities and are fitted with silicone tips for a more snug, comfortable fit in your ear. Right now you can snag them for just $175, which is $74 off the price from Apple directly.

And if you're a serious audiophile, Apple's over-ear headphones with immersive hi-fi sound, the , are on sale as well. You can grab select colors for as low as $429, which is $120 off compared to the Apple price, and ties the all-time lowest price we've seen.