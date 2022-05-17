Save Over $200 on the OnePlus 9, One of Our Favorite Phones of the Year

While they've certainly carved out a large chunk of the market for themselves, Samsung, Google and Apple aren't the only phone manufacturers out there. There are plenty of smaller brands that have something to offer as well, including OnePlus. The OnePlus 9 is one of our favorite phones in the market this year, and right now you can pick one up for just $499, which is $230 off the usual price. This deal is only available for today, so be sure to get your order in soon.

According to our reviewer Andrew Lanxon, the OnePlus 9 is an "excellent everyday phone for 2022" thanks to its strong features and approachable price tag, which is why it received the CNET Editors' Choice award in November of last year. It's equipped with the powerhouse Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, the same chip used in Samsung's cutting-edge foldables, as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

The screen is a stunning 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display which boasts a refresh rate of 120 Hz for smooth performance. The battery lasted an impressive 23 hours in our tests, and it supports ultrafast 65W charging that can go from 0% to 100% in just around 30 minutes. One of this phone's biggest drawbacks, however, is that it's not completely waterproof like some comparable models, and the 48MP camera left a bit to be desired. But if you're looking for a fast, dependable phone with competitive specs and features, this is one of the best phones for under $500.