Save on Previous Models of Apple Watches and iPhones -- Today Only

Smart tech often comes at premium prices, especially when you're talking about a popular brand like Apple. But you can find older, refurbished models for a much more reasonable price. Many of the smartwatches and phones currently on sale have the features we've come to expect from Apple, plus every device has been repaired by professionals and is backed by a 90-day Woot limited warranty. at Woot. This deal ends tonight and supplies are limited.

The Apple Watch helps you keep track of your workouts, monitor your heart rate, manage stress and more. Plus, with access to apps, it's easy to get notifications on your wrist or stream music while you work out. If you're looking for a phone, be sure to check that the model you're selecting will work with your carrier. Each phone has front-facing and back-facing cameras, the ability to shoot 4K video and Live Photos, automatic iCloud backup, access to thousands of apps. They're all splash-, water- and dust-resistant.

This sale includes iPhone models ranging from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the Apple Watch Series 3 to the Series 6. That's a lot of different models, each of which has different features and functionality. You'll want to check out all of the options to see which one may work best for you and your budget. Here's a list of devices included in today's sale:































