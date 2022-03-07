Save Hundreds on Apple Watch Refurbs Today Only at Woot

Apple

Because Apple almost never discounts its own devices directly, it can be difficult to find them at a good price. But difficult doesn't mean impossible. Woot, a subsidiary of Amazon, is one of our favorite places to find refurbished electronics, and as long as you don't mind some minor dings and scrapes, you can find Apple devices at a great bargain. Today only, it has several generations of refurbished Apple Watches on sale, and you can save hundreds compared to buying one new. This deal is only available until 12:59 a.m. ET tonight, or until stocks run out, so be sure to act fast if you want to snag one of these.

With the release of the new Apple Watch 7 last fall, prices on older generations have already started to drop. This sale covers all the previous generations from the Apple Watch 3 all the way up to Apple Watch 6 (not including the lite version Apple Watch SE). And while these may be older models, they still pack in plenty of powerful specs and performance. The , which you can pick up for as low as $250 (about $150 less than it would cost to buy ), boasts 18 hours of battery life, water-resistance up to 50 meters, and nearly identical performance and health tracking capabilities compared to the upgraded Series 7. If you're just after the basic smart watch functions like music streaming, health metrics, wrist calling and phone notifications, the Series 3 is still a great choice, and you can pick it up for as low as $120.

It should be noted that all the Apple Watch models available at this sale have been rated as "Scratch and Dent" grade refurbs. That means that while they have been tested and confirmed to be in full working condition, they will have noticeable cosmetic blemishes. Read more about Woot's refurb grading and criteria.