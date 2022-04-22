Save Hundreds on a Refurb Galaxy S21, Note 20 and More

Sarah Tew/CNET

A few weeks ago, Samsung released its new line of S22 phones, the most recent entry in the Galaxy series to date. But even if you're not looking to upgrade to the latest and greatest Android on the market, you can still benefit from a new model on the shelves. A new phone means a price drop on the previous generations, and right now, Woot has a great opportunity to grab an older Samsung smartphone for less. Today only, through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), Woot has a huge selection of refurbished Samsung phones available, including even more recent models like the S21 5G. You can see the entire selection here:

All of the refurbs in this sale have been rated as S&D, or scratch and dent. According to Woot, this means that, while all phones have been tested and are in full working condition, they exhibit moderate signs of wear and tear. All phones are also covered by Woot's limited 90-day warranty. But if you can live with some dings and scrapes, it's a great chance to upgrade your phone on a budget.

If you only want your phone for the basics like texting and calling, the can still do the trick. It's been five years since it was first released, so don't expect too much in the way of specs, but if you want the most affordable model available, this one is currently on sale for just $140.

Don't worry, there are plenty of more advanced models on sale, too -- like this . Samsung has pumped the brakes on its Note series, and the Note 20 is the latest (and perhaps last) model available. It's equipped with a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and an impressive 64 megapixel camera. You can grab an unlocked model today for just $528.

The is only one generation behind the latest Galaxy models, and is still a more-than-capable phone. It has a stunning 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, an IP68 water and dust resistance rating and is equipped with a Snapdragon 88 processor, the same one used in the current Galaxy Z Flip 3. You can pick up an starting at just $505 right now.