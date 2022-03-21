Save Big on Popular Samsung Smartphones Like the Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S21 FE

Sarah Tew/CNET

Last month, Samsung released its new line of Galaxy S22 phones -- and that's great news if you don't plan on upgrading to the latest model. Why? Because it means superb deals on older Samsung models that are still plenty powerful and more than sufficient for most people's needs. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 36% off a variety of Samsung phones, including popular models like the S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which was featured on our list of the best phones to buy in 2022.

The discounts bring the prices down to some of the lowest we've seen on these models. So if you're looking to snag an Android without having to trade in your old phone or sign up for a new data plan, these are some of the best deals you'll find out there.

If you're after a solid, simple and dependable smartphone, this is an excellent choice. It boasts 5G capability, a 6.4-inch 120Hz display and a 32MP front camera. You can pick up the 128GB model for just $525 today, which is $175 down from the usual price, or upgrade to the 256GB model for an extra $70.

If you like a larger display but still want a phone that's compact enough to fit in your pocket, you could opt for the , which has a foldable 7.6-inch dual screen display. It also features a 12GB of RAM, S Pen support, 5G capabilities and 25W superfast charging. Right now it's $400 off, bringing the price down to $1,400 for the 256GB model. Its compact cousin, the with a 6.7-inch foldable display, is also on sale for $850 for the 128GB model, $150 off from the original price.

And if you're after the most affordable option, the predecessor to the S21 FE, the is also discounted at this sale. Despite being slightly older, it has a 6.5-inch full HD display, 6GB of RAM and 5G capabilities. At $450, which is $250 off, it's the least expensive model and largest discount you'll find at this sale. All phones at this sale come unlocked, so you can activate them through your preferred carrier.