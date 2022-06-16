Save Big on Motorola Phones With Prices Starting at $130 During Woot's Latest Sale

Not too crazy about Samsung or iPhones, but still looking for a smartphone that can compete for just a fraction of the price? These are now on sale at even greater discounted prices.

Although you won't get the sophistication of iPhone or Galaxy phones, these phones can give even the most expensive phones on the market a run for their money. Screen sizes for these phones range between 6.3 to 6.8 inches, with the Moto Stylus having the largest screen -- it's designed for sketching.

All the phones operate with either 4 or 6GB RAM, and some come with Dolby speakers. These Android phones guarantee up to two days battery life and are all unlocked so they can work with any carrier.

Get the most bang for your buck with the Moto G Stylus in indigo for just $150. It performs even better than the 2022 model with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chip. The 128GB phone has a 6.4-inch screen, an impressive 48-megapixel triple-camera system, including a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and is equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby. In his review, CNET's Patrick Holland said the Moto G Stylus "looks too good to cost just $300." Well, Patrick, it's half that price now. It comes with a one-year warranty. Read our Moto G Stylus 2020 review.

Check out these other phones for sale. They all come with a one-year warranty from Motorola: