Save $75 on Samsung's Sleek Galaxy Watch 4 Today Only at Best Buy

The market for smartwatches is growing fast, and there's no longer a single true "best" model out there. It all depends on your needs and the other devices you regularly use. And if you're an Android phone user, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the one to beat right now. It was named one of our favorite smartwatches for 2022, and today only at Best Buy, you can pick up Samsung's advanced wearable starting at just $225, $75 off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

If you're an Android user, then the compatibility and convenience of the Galaxy Watch 4 can't be beat. It provides real-time alerts for any calls, texts, emails or other notifications, and thanks to its Android OS, it's also compatible with a variety of Google Play apps. It's packed full of helpful health and fitness monitors, including heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, sleep patterns and even a built-in ECG function. The Galaxy Watch 4 is also compatible with both Google Assistant and Bixby, Samsung's own virtual assistant. It boasts a battery life of between one and two days, and it's totally water-resistant up to 164 feet. The smaller is on sale for $225, while the larger is available for $255.