Save $60 on a Pair of Compact Beats Solo3 On-Ear Headphones

Not everyone finds earbuds comfortable, and over-ear headphones can be too cumbersome to take with you on the go. If you're looking for a more convenient alternative, you should opt for a pair of compact on-ear headphones. And right now, you can grab one of the most popular pairs out there, the Beats Solo3, on sale for just $140, $60 off the usual price. This deal is only available on the rose gold color variant, and expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

The Solo3s might not have cracked our list of the best on-ear headphones for 2022, but they are the base model for the Beats Solo Pro that did. They're powered by Apple's W1 processor for seamless connectivity with other Apple devices, and support spatial audio for a totally immersive listening experience, whether you're using them for music, TV or gaming. On a single charge, they boast an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours, and with Beats' Fast Fuel technology you can get 3 hours of playback after just 5 minutes of charging. You can connect to them wirelessly over Bluetooth, or using a standard 3.5mm aux cable.