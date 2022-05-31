Save $50 on Bose's Advanced Over-Ear QuietComfort 45 Headphones

If you're serious about your music and want a serious pair of headphones to match, the over-ear Bose QuietComfort 45's are one of the best value pairs you'll find out there at the moment. They're one of our favorite pairs on the market right now, claiming a top spot on out lists of the best over-ear headphones, noise-cancelling headphones and more. And right now at Amazon, you can pick them up for just $279 -- $50 off and tying the all-time low price we saw during Black Friday. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this deal, but given these headphone's popularity, I wouldn't count on it being available for long.

The Bose QuietComfort 45s offer some of the best noise-cancelling capabilities out there at the moment. In his original review, CNET's David Carnoy called their noise-cancelling the best of the best, and while they may have been dethroned by the brand-new $400 Sony WH-1000XM5, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better pair for under $300. They also boast pretty competitive sound quality with support for hi-fi audio and an active EQ that optimizes sound based on your listening volume. They're equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity with range of up to 30 feet, as well as an aux port for wired listening, and have a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge.