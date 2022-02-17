Save 50% On All iPhone 11 Leather Cases From Nomad

Nomad/Screenshot by CNET

Sleek, minimalist design never felt so rugged. Built with a raised TPE bumper bonded to the high-grade polycarbonate body, the premium leather cases and folios from Nomad are designed to prevent damage and withstand drops up to 6 feet, providing the security of a modern protective case with the classic elegance of leather to elevate your look. Right now, , whether you have the standard iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max, when you use code CNET50 at checkout now through Feb. 19.

Made with Horween leather from one of America's oldest tanneries, each case or folio will develop an individual patina over time, giving your phone a classy look that is uniquely yours. Wireless charging is also an option, as Nomad's cases are fully compatible with the majority of Qi wireless chargers. And if you opt for one of the folios, the ultra thin design still allows plenty of room for your cash and cards, helping you keep all your belongings in one place. Treat your hands to sumptuous leather every day and catch the eye of everyone around you with bold, quality craftsmanship.