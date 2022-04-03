Save 44% on a Rugged Pair of Wireless Anker Earbuds

Anker

If you're frequently going to be using your earbuds for running, biking and other kinds of rigorous workouts, you probably don't want to spend hundreds on a pricey pair that you might end up losing. But you also don't want to cheap out on a pair that might break on you almost immediately. If you're after a solid, middle-of-the-road pair of durable headphones, right now you can snag a great pair for less. Today only through 12:59 a.m. ET, Woot has the Anker Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds on sale for just $25, $20 off from the usual price.

These true wireless earbuds were built with staying active in mind. With an IPX7 water resistance rating, they're totally protected against water and sweat, so no need to worry about using them in the rain. And the graphene drivers are lightweight and extremely durable so they can survive drops as well. On a single charge, they boast up to 20 hours of total listening time, and they're equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connectivity. If you're looking for a dependable pair of true wireless 'buds that you can take practically anywhere, this is one of the best options you'll find at this price.

Read more: The Best Headphone Deals You Can Shop Right Now