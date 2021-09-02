Save $41 on the Razer Kishi phone controller for Android

Lori Grunin/CNET

If you're looking to play games on your phone, adding a wraparound game controller like the Razer Kishi makes the experience a whole lot more like playing a Nintendo Switch. The usually sells for $100, but is now on sale for $59, which is the lowest price we've seen. The Kishi deal coincides with the Intel Gamers Days this week, during which Razer is also slashing prices on its Blade gaming laptops.

This particular model is the official Xbox-branded Razer Kishi for Android, which just means that its buttons match those of an Xbox controller. If you're picking up a phone controller to use with Xbox Cloud Gaming, this is a great option for that, though it's also compatible with other services such as Stadia, Amazon Luna and GeForce Now.

The Razer Kishi stands out from typical mobile controllers thanks to its Switch-like design, with the paddles attaching to either side of the screen. It also directly connects to the phone, in this case via USB-C, rather than using Bluetooth, which is how game controllers generally work on mobile. It also has a passthrough port for charging your phone while you play.

It expands wide enough to fit many Android phone models, including the Samsung Galaxy S21, and collapses into a fairly compact package. It's a good controller, although the is arguably better (we like the Backbone's ergonomics a little more). That said, at less than $60, this is still a great deal on the Razer Kishi.