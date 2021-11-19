Save $40 on the basic Kindle, an all-time-low price

FDA clears Pfizer, Moderna booster for all adults House passes Build Back Better bill Apple's work on a self-driving car Crypto group loses Constitution auction PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Sarah Tew/CNET
The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite was released last month -- and it's great -- but it costs $140. If you don't need the bigger, sharper screen, the baseline Kindle from 2018 just hit $50 a $40 price cut and the lowest price we expect to see. Available in two colors, black and white, the Kindle sports a 6-inch screen that's self-illuminated, so you can read in the dark. And unlike a smartphone or tablet, the glare-free E Ink screen works great in full sunlight. The 8GB of storage is more than enough to store thousands of books, and you can look up words and make notes as you go. 

Even better, you can get three months of the Kindle Unlimited subscription service for free. (You can also buy without this option, just toggle before adding to your cart.)

Want to upgrade to a higher-res screen, waterproof body and the ability to stream Audible audiobooks to a Bluetooth headphone or speaker? The last-gen Kindle Paperwhite is also on sale for $85 -- but we have seen it as low as $71, so it may drop further. 