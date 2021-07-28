Save $40 and charge basically everything with this massive Anker battery

anker

If you are returning to a traveling lifestyle for the first time in almost two years, there's a good chance you need a good battery backup. It's easy to find big batteries for cheap, but finding good battery backups are a different challenge. For the sake of simplicity, you really do want a single battery that can charge all of your tech including your laptop. If you're looking for a single battery to bring with you, this one from Anker is not only a solid option but it's a coupon code away from being a fantastic deal right now.

If you toss this battery in your shopping cart and use the code "MKTCBPPLEE" at checkout, you'll be able to pick it up for $60. That's a great price for something that can charge any USB-C laptop as well as a phone and a tablet at the same time. And because the battery capacity is just low enough to be safe on an airplane carry-on, you can easily tuck it away and make it the only thing you bring with you on a weekend trip somewhere. Doesn't get much more convenient than that.